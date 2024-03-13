Let us use the month of Ramadan to pray for loved ones and our nation - Dr. Bawumia urges fellow Muslims

Graphic Online Mar - 13 - 2024 , 07:04

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patrotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged Muslims in the country to seize the opportunity of the Holy month of Ramadan to pray for loved ones and the nation.

Muslims around the world have started the month-long fasting in the Islamic month of Ramadan, and Ghana officially starts today, following confirmation of the sighting of the crescent by the National Chief Imam last night.

In a message to fellow Muslims from himself and his wife, Dr. Bawumia urged intense devotion, prayers for loved ones and the nation, as well as showing compassion to the poor.

"Hajia Samira and I join fellow Muslims to welcome the blessed month of Ramadan with immense joy," Dr. Bawumia wrote.

"Ramadan presents a unique opportunity to all of us to renew our commitment to the Almighty Allah, as well as show love and compassion to the poor and the needy."

The Vice President also urged his fellow Muslims to "also use this month of devotion and sacrifice to pray for our loved ones and our dear nation, Ghana."