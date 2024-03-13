Get involved in community development - Traditional authorities urged

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Mar - 13 - 2024 , 07:17

The Akyem Kotoku Mponua Gyasehene, Nana Kwesi Addo II, has urged traditional authorities to play their part in the development of their communities due to the scarcity of government resources.

Nana Kwesi Addo, who single-handedly organised this year's Independence Day celebration for schools at Pankese, a community in the Abirem North District of the Eastern Region, said it was about time traditional authorities also got involved in providing some basic solutions for their communities for their sustained growth.

He said as part of his transformative drive, he had been sponsoring and organising 6th March parades for the past years in honour of the forebears of the country and the community of Pankese who played significant roles in the freedom and the development of the country.

This year's independence celebration was well attended by students, seamstresses, farmers and traders who participated in the celebration for the first time in the community.

Projects

The Akyem Mponua Gyasehene added that over the years, he had embarked on several projects, including providing mechanised boreholes for the communities, donating dual desks to schools to reduce the classroom congestion challenges and roofing buildings of residents that had their roofs reaped off due to heavy downpours, a lot more was expected to be done this year.

He said though the government was responsible for providing certain essential facilities, it could not satisfy all communities at a go, hence the need for traditional authorities to play their part by using their status and influence to lobby and embark on projects that would address the basic needs of their subjects.

Some traders marching during the parade at the Independence Day celebration at the Pankese Presby Basic School park

As part of this year's transformative drive, he indicated that his outfit would be donating some items to sponsor the upcoming inter-school games expected to commence next week.

Meanwhile, he is also looking forward to enrolling young people in the community on apprenticeship programmes and building an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory to enhance IT learning in the community.

Appeal

Nana Kwesi Addo urged; "Pankese does not belong to only the people living in it.

I am appealing to all sons and daughters of Pankese living abroad and in the cities who are financially capable to also return to invest in the community for its development and provide decent jobs for youth in the traditional area".

He appealed to the government to consider building a senior high school and a hospital in the community to attend to the health needs of the residents of Pankese and its environs who had to travel several kilometres to nearby towns such as Nkawkaw to seek medical attention.

He also appealed for the renovation of classroom blocks of the schools, especially that of the Pankese Presby Basic School which had been in existence for more than five decades without any proper renovation.