NDC unveils Prof. Opoku-Agyemang April 24

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on April 24, 2024, officially unveil Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as running mate to its flag bearer, John Mahama, for the 2024 elections.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). It is expected to commence at 4:00 p.m., a statement signed by the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, said.

It said the event would be graced by former president Mahama, members of the functional executive committee and members of the Council of Elders of the party. “Also in attendance will be Members of Parliament and an array of distinguished guests from the diplomatic corps, the clergy, nananom, women groups, academia, representatives of civil society organisations, labour organisations, and creative arts, among others.

“The running mate, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will address the nation on the NDC’s vision for a progressive, inclusive and prosperous Ghana, as well as the life-transforming policies of our visionary flag bearer for the 2024 general election,” it said

The address, the statement said, would be preceded by some activities, between 4:00 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. before the official commencement of the main programme of the day at 5 p.m.

It, therefore, charged all media houses intending to deploy reporters to cover the event to contact the National Communications Bureau of the NDC for the necessary accreditation.



Regarded as a woman of integrity, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, the second female running mate of the two leading political parties in the country, has been associated with the NDC as far back as 1996 when she hosted the popular Radio Gold programme, 'Platform'.

She interviewed then President, Jerry John Rawlings, in the build-up to the 1996 presidential election. She also co-hosted the 2012 Institute of Economic Affairs sponsored presidential debates.

A former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and former Minister of Education, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has been a trailblazer in championing women's rights and promoting their active participation in all sectors of society.