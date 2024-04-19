My track record speaks for me — Agyei Kuranchie

Samuel Ohene Ewur Politics Apr - 19 - 2024 , 10:18

An independent parliamentary aspirant for the 2024 Parliamentary election in Okaikoi North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie, has made his case for why he is the best candidate for the job.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Kuranchie said he had a proven track record of advocacy for human rights and public policies, making him well-equipped to represent the interests of the constituency effectively.

"I think that they should look for trust. They should look for somebody with a track record. I have for many years been an advocate for all manner of human rights. "I think that my track record here is quite beautiful. They should look at that and vote for me so that I can continue," he added.

Earlier this year Mr Kuranchie, who was a parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, announced his candidacy as an independent candidate for the Okaikoi North seat in the 2024 parliamentary election in December this year.

Experience

Mr Kuranchie also revealed that his deep-rooted connection to the community and a wealth of experience made him the ideal candidate in the upcoming elections. Referring to his 40-year residency in the constituency, he indicated that he had gained a unique perspective on the needs and challenges facing the community.

"If you live in a community for 40 years and you cannot find a single person in that constituency who will say that this man took my money and promised me this and did not deliver... I think that is very positive," he remarked.

He also believes that this long-standing relationship with the residents sets him apart from other candidates. As a lawyer and Editor of the Daily Searchlight newspaper, Mr Kuranchie asserted that he brought a wealth of experience and expertise to the table and that he had a proven track record of advocacy for human rights and public policies, making him well-equipped to represent the interests of the constituency.

Simplicity

Mr Kuranchie seeks to promote simplicity, transparency and accountability in Ghanaian politics. He criticised the current political landscape in Ghana as being too focused on wealth and opulence, and he believed that leaders should prioritise the needs of the people above all else.

Mr Kuranchie's message to constituents is clear: he is offering a vision of representation that is grounded in community, experience and a commitment to serving with honesty and transparency.

"If I am put in public office, there will be a greater degree of transparency and, therefore, a greater degree of accountability," he emphasised. He further expressed optimism about his campaign and indicated that the discussion in the constituency was now between himself and the incumbent Member of Parliament. As the election approaches, he expressed the hope that voters would recognise the value of his candidacy and support his bid to represent them in Parliament.