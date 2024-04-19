Next article: My track record speaks for me — Agyei Kuranchie

Madina Market women mob Bawumia as he commiserates with them after fire outbreak

Graphic Online Politics Apr - 19 - 2024 , 16:24

Market women in Madina Central Market in Accra gave a rousing reception to Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Friday morning during his tour to commiserate with them over a recent fire outbreak.

Large parts of the market were ravaged by fire last week, resulting in significant property losses for many market men and women.

Following behind-the-scenes discussions between the market women's leadership and the Government during the week, Vice President Bawumia visited the market Friday morning to interact with those affected and assess the damage firsthand.

Upon entering the market, Dr. Bawumia received a warm welcome from the women as he toured and inspected the affected areas.

During his address to the market women, Dr. Bawumia expressed sympathy for their losses and assured them of government support to help them resume business activities.

Dr. Bawumia announced immediate plans to commence the construction of a three-storey, 120-store facility to replace the damaged one. Additionally, the National Enterprises Agency, represented by its CEO, pledged support in the form of financial assistance to restock for those impacted by the fire.

As a gesture of solidarity, the NPP Flagbearer also donated GH₵200,000 to support those affected by the fire outbreak.