We will restore hope to Ghanaians – Fifi Kwetey

Graphic.com.gh Politics Apr - 24 - 2024 , 19:17

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has stated the NDC would restore hope to Ghana if voted into office in the December General Elections.

Addressing party supporters at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Auditorium during the outdooring event of the party’s running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, on Wednesday, April 24, Fifi Kwetey criticised the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration for superintending over the worst economic conditions in the country.

Mr. Kwetey emphasised that the outdooring of Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang is “not just for the National Democratic Congress but for this country we all love.”

“The country is at the moment in a state of collapse, which is not physical infrastructure or the economy of our country,” said Fifi Kwetey, indicating that the “real collapse of our country is a moral collapse that we have seen over the last nearly eight years.”

Mr. Kwetey stressed that the spirit of Ghanaians is “at an all-time low.”

He continued that the level of corruption, deceit, pains and lies has choked the citizens and that “the people of Ghana cannot breathe.”

He emphasised that the next NDC government will work to restore hope to the administration of the country to the benefit of the entire population.

Furthermore, the general secretary added that Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang would be supportive of Mr Mahama towards the realisation of economic recovery policies to the benefit of Ghanaians.

“In the last eight years we have seen the office that she is going to occupy has brought to its lowest level,” he said, adding that the Vice President’s office has become the epitome of deception and lack of credibility.

“In you Naana Jane, we see an individual who is not just about integrity, but an individual who will help to restore that office to the place it used to be,” he noted.