Japan unveils world’s first 6G device that’s 20x faster than 5G

technology.inquirer.net Technology May - 04 - 2024 , 08:42

Technology has progressed significantly as internet connectivity improved worldwide. It enables our devices and apps to become more efficient for practical use.

If we want to take digitalization to the next level, we must elevate global connectivity first. Nowadays, we have 5G internet speeds, but we need something more.

Fortunately, Japanese firms have developed the world’s first 6G device, bringing this future of unprecedented internet connectivity closer to reality.

How did Japanese firms make this 6G device?

Online connectivity developer DOCOMO’s official press release shares more details about the 6G project.

It explains that DOCOMO, NTT Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Fujitsu have been working on this device since 2021. Each firm handled the following research and development parts;

DOCOMO analyzed wireless system configurations for 100 GHz telecommunications applications. Also, it created wireless transmission equipment with data delivery rates of up to 100 Gbps across a 100-meter range.

NTT Corporation, Japan’s premier telecom provider, developed high-end 300 Ghz devices that can channel 100 Gbps per channel over 100 meters.

NEC, a Japanese IT firm, produced a multi-element active phased array antenna (APAA) with more than 100 antenna elements.

Fujitsu, a Japan-based electronics company, created semiconductors that can amplify signals in the 100 GHz and 300 GHz bans with high output and efficiency.

As a result, they created the world’s first 6G device. Interesting Engineering explains its capacity lets one stream five HD films simultaneously every second.

What is 6G?

It’s easy to assume the 6G device merely provides faster internet, but it has significant long-term impacts.

Tech education and recruitment firm Builtin defines 6G as the “sixth generation of mobile networks for cellular technology.”

It says 6G could eliminate buffering, lags and disconnections worldwide. More importantly, it will enhance machine-to-machine connection and realize an “Internet of Things” future.

The Internet of Things is a vision where all devices become more functional with online connectivity.

Nowadays, the world has 5G, which delivers 20GB per millisecond. Conversely, 6G will provide 1TB per microsecond.

“Faster wireless communication means not just faster video streaming or file downloads, but the potential for new applications ranging from networked vehicles, smart factories, and collaborative virtual and augmented reality,” said Swarun Kumar, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University.



Swedish telecom service provider Ericsson says 6G devices will provide precision healthcare, smart agriculture, digital twins, robot navigation and other advanced technologies.

The European Commission website announced the European Union and Japan reaffirmed their digital partnership on developing 6G, artificial intelligence and other technologies.

As a result, the first 6G device will not be the last as these collaborations will promote further innovation.

Soon, everyone outside the Land of the Rising Sun may benefit from 6G,

