My kind of music is Afrofusion – Davido

Nigerian afrobeats star, Davido says he doesn't do Afrobeats but Afrofusion.

Davido, by this revelation, joins the growing list of artistes comprising Wizkid, Burna Boy and Fireboy to not identify with the Afrobeats genre.

Featuring on the latest edition of the Business Untitled Podcast, the ‘OBO’ crooner lamented the “boxing” of all African artistes into the Afrobeats genre regardless of their musical styles.

He said, “The first place that accepted African music outside Africa is the UK before America later join. The UK termed African music Afrobeats.

“Afrobeat is a sound that was originally pioneered by Fela Kuti. But now all African songs are termed Afrobeats. If an African artiste sings pure R&B, sounding like SZA, Summerwalker, they put them under Afrobeats. If an African rapper rapping like Drake, they still put them under Afrobeats.

“I don’t get offend when we’ve been categorised as Afrobeats. I mean, we need a genre. It could be R&B or Afropop. I call my music Afrofusion but I’m not big on ‘O put Afrofusion on my song.’ I know how long it took for African music to become mainstream.”