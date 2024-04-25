Next article: My kind of music is Afrofusion – Davido

Previous article: ‘Born ones’ struggle to marry because men don’t want them -Joselyn Dumas

Wearing adult diapers: How a Nigerian woman broke the longest interviewing marathon record

Graphic Online Showbiz News Apr - 25 - 2024 , 14:01

Clara Chizoba Kronborg, a prominent social media figure from Nigeria, has shattered the world record for the longest uninterrupted interviewing marathon, clocking an impressive time of 55 hours and 24 seconds.

Advertisement

This remarkable feat surpasses the previous record held by Rob Oliver (USA), who managed 37 hours and 44 minutes back in 2022.

Clara, known for hosting a talk show on YouTube, engaged in a series of conversations with 90 individuals from diverse backgrounds, including politicians, business leaders, content creators, actors, and real estate professionals. Each discussion revolved around the guests' paths to success in their respective fields.

Born in Onitsha, Nigeria, Clara's upbringing in modest circumstances ignited her deep interest in the concept of achievement and success.

Reflecting on her record-breaking endeavor, Clara expressed, “This record attempt was about bringing together diverse individuals, sharing their inspiring narratives, and forging meaningful connections on a global scale.

“I am committed to amplifying voices, particularly those of hardworking women, and using their stories to inspire others facing similar challenges.”

The marathon interviews unfolded aboard a docked yacht in Marbella, Spain, where Clara resides. Despite facing a torrential rainstorm that disrupted the typically sunny harbor, she persevered through various challenges during the marathon.

Clara noted the strain on her voice, which she managed with copious water intake to prevent vocal fatigue. Adhering to the regulations of such record attempts, Clara allocated five minutes of rest per hour, during which she could rest, change attire, or attend to personal needs.

To cope with the hydration demands and her concurrent menstrual cycle, Clara resorted to wearing adult diapers throughout the grueling hours of interviewing.

“Even worse, my period started the same day, and I was already having intense menstrual cramps,” she revealed.

“At some point I was literally dripping pee and period stain, but I persevered and kept my eyes on the goal. To anyone who ever reads this, once you find your purpose, go after it with everything you’ve got.”

Despite physical discomfort, including neck and back soreness, Clara found renewed energy with each new guest, considering their narratives a source of motivation and drive.

“Recalling everything I went through physically, mentally, financially, emotionally – it feels so unreal,” she said.

“I am extremely proud of this accomplishment because I know lives have been touched and changed.

“This achievement is dedicated to all those who dare to dream and persist, regardless of the challenges they face.”