Kid Cudi cancels tour after breaking foot

Rapper Kid Cudi has been forced to cancel his world tour, after breaking his foot at the Coachella Festival.

The star, best known in the UK for the hit single Day 'n' Nite, injured himself after jumping off the stage during a performance on Sunday night.

After landing awkwardly, he had to be carried away by the security team and was later treated in hospital.

However, the break was "much more serious" than it initially appeared, he told fans, and he will be unable to keep his touring commitments.

“I have a broken calcaneus,” the star posted on social media.

“I’m headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all.”

Separately, German pop star Kim Petras cancelled all of her summer festival appearances, due to unspecified "health issues".

"My buns, I'm devastated to be writing this but I'm going through some health issues and under medical advice I have had to make the hard decision to not perform at festivals this summer," she wrote on social media.

Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, promised to announce rescheduled tour dates as soon as possible.

"I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"I’m really disappointed as I’m sure you guys are too, but I will be back. That’s a promise.”

Kid Cudi's tour was due to kick off in Texas this July, with dates in Europe and the UK next year.

Onstage injuries

He is not the first musician to scrap tour dates after an on-stage injury.

Foo Fighters' pulled out of several festival dates in 2015 after frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg falling off stage during a concert in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The singer later performed several shows sitting upon a custom-made throne - which he subsequently lent to Guns N' Roses star Axl Rose, when he injured his foot on the opening night of their Not In This Lifetime tour.

"All of a sudden I became the guy you come to if you break a limb on tour, like Thrones R Us,” Grohl told Classic Rock magazine.

Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine, who is known for flinging herself around the stage during her high-energy concerts, has injured herself on more than one occasion.

She had to reschedule her 2022 UK tour after its opening night, having broken her foot - and then continuing to dance on it - during a rendition of the song Choreomania.

And U2 had to postpone several dates on their 360º tour in 2010, including an appearance at the Glastonbury festival, when Bono suffered "sudden partial paralysis" after over-exerting himself during rehearsals in Germany.

He recovered after extensive back surgery, and apologised "for the trouble that this injury has [caused] for... [people] that bought tickets, and organised hotels and travel plans".

"It's a very big deal," he said. "People go to a lot of trouble to get U2 tickets and we don't take it for granted."