Tanzania switches off plants due to excess power

BBC International News Apr - 25 - 2024 , 12:40

Authorities in Tanzania have shut down five hydroelectric stations in a bid to reduce excess electricity in the national grid, the country's prime minister has said.

Kassim Majaliwa said the main plant, Mwalimu Nyerere Hydroelectric Station, has alone generated enough electricity to power major cities, including Dar es Salaam, the country’s commercial hub.

"We have turned off all these stations because the demand is low and the electricity production is too much, we have no allocation now, “ an official from state-run power company, Tanesco, said.

The 2,115 MW Julius Nyerere hydropower dam is said to be almost full with water, following heavy rains that started early this year.

A current spell of extreme weather has caused at least 58 deaths in Tanzania and devastated other East African nations like Kenya.

It is the first time Tanzania, which suffers chronic power shortages, has closed hydroelectric stations due to excess production.