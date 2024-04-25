Nigerian aviation diverts flight operations as fire breaks out at Lagos Airport

Graphic.com.gh International News Apr - 25 - 2024 , 12:54

The Federal Airport Authority has said it has diverted all flight operations from the Murtala Muhammed Airport terminal 1 to the D wing of the airport over a fire incident.

Advertisement

FAAN also added that the engineers at the airport have disconnected power from the entire E wing of the airport to quench the ravaging fire which started around 5:29 am on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, smoke which eventually turned into fire had erupted from the E54 bridge, a development PUNCH Online learnt caused tension at the airport.

FAAN together with the Airport Rescue and Firefighting Services team were said to have restored calm in the area after some airport staff and travellers took to their heels.

The statement reads, “Smoke was detected billowing from the E54 Bridge, leading electrical engineers to immediately cut off power to the entire E Wing.

“The Airport Rescue and Firefighting Services (ARFFS) team was quick to respond, arriving at the scene by 05:30 hrs. Initial suspicions point to sparks from an electrical unit as the cause, but a thorough investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire. The incident, which had escalated into a fire, was brought under control by 06:41 hrs. Efforts to ventilate the smoke from the building are in progress. In the meantime, all flight operations in Terminal 1 of MMA have been diverted to the D Wing. More details will follow shortly.”