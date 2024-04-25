Military, Prison Officers clash in Bawku

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Apr - 25 - 2024 , 13:18

A dispute between military personnel and officers of the Ghana Prisons Service in Bawku last Wednesday resulted in three prison officers being injured.

Advertisement

The incident occurred when military personnel requested the release of two individuals who sought refuge in the prison yard to evade arrest. These individuals had reportedly caused a disturbance during the official launch of the 40th-anniversary celebration of Bawku Naba, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka, at his palace on April 24, 2024.

After misbehaving, the two individuals attempted to flee when military personnel intervened, leading them to seek shelter within the Prisons Service yard along the Bawku main road.

JUST IN:

A MILITARY OFFICER IN BAWKU OPENED FIRE ON A PRISON OFFICER.

THE OFFICER SHOT THE PRISON OFFICER AS A RESULT OF DISAGREEMENT BETWEEN OFFICERS OF THE ARMY AND THOSE OF THE PRISONS. #dek360ghana Serwaa Amihere UPSA / D Black /

Fella /

Efia Odo pic.twitter.com/iQNAKsBBCY April 25, 2024

Upon questioning by prison officers on duty, a confrontation ensued between the two security agencies. According to an anonymous local resident who spoke to Graphic Online, this confrontation escalated to gunshots being fired.

As a result of the altercation, three prison officers sustained gunshot injuries and were promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, peace has been restored in the area, and residents are resuming their normal activities.