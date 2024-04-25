SML refutes claims, affirms commitment to ethical standards

Jemima Okang Addae Apr - 25 - 2024 , 13:44

Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) has expressed its commitment to contributing to the development of Ghana by upholding ethical standards and ensuring the quality of its work.

SML issued a statement on April 25, 2024, in response to President Akufo-Addo's directive to review contracts between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and SML, emphasising its commitment to high international standards.

The Director of Support Servicers, Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, expressed appreciation to both KPMG and the government for recognising SML's efforts in enhancing revenue collection for national development.

“In the final analysis, it is ennobling that both KPMG and the government did not jettison this Ghanaian undertaken of high international standards in the plugging of revenue loopholes for national development," she said.

Addressing concerns raised by the President and the public, SML clarified that the audit conducted by KPMG revealed that the company had not received a speculated $100 million payment, refuting claims circulated in a section of the media.

“The KPMG report debunks the false claim of $100 million paid to SML and refutes the 10-year contract claim made by Manasseh Azure Awuni and the Fourth Estate.

“However, SML likes to point out that KPMG's finding, which suggests that fees estimated to be paid under the 5-year consolidated contract average about GH¢1 billion per year is false”, she stated.

Ms Sarpong disputed KPMG's assertion that a needs assessment was not conducted prior to commencing operations, asserting that all contractual obligations were fulfilled.

“SML rejects KPMG's assertion that it partially delivered on several requirements regarding the transaction audit service agreement”, she added.

Regarding the transaction audit services, Ms Sarpong explained that SML delivered on its obligations as outlined in the contract and that the SML’s productive performance was the basis for subsequent recommendation and awarding of the downstream petroleum audit contract.

Read Statement