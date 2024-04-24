Previous article: Dumsor will be over by the end of next month- Samuel Ayeh-Paye

Bright Simons urges transparency in review of GRA contracts

Jemima Okang Addae Apr - 24 - 2024 , 12:57

The Vice-President in charge of Research at IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, a civil society organisation (CSO), Bright Simons has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against paying any state funds to Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML) or similar entities.

Following President Akufo Addo's directive to review contracts between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and SML, Mr. Simons in a statement called for a transparent and rigorous process before such transactions are approved and paid for.

Mr Simons welcomed the President's acknowledgment of infractions in awarding SML contracts and stressed the need for thorough assessments before future revenue assurance contracts.

“It is helpful that the President of Ghana accepts that infractions occurred in the award of the SML contracts and that substantial work must be done to determine the country's needs before the award of any such contract for revenue assurance”, he stated.

He urged for the public release of a comprehensive audit report by KPMG on GRA-SML transactions.

Mr Simons argued attributing any rise in petroleum consumption to SML, advocating for an open platform to present opposing expert opinions.

“We insist on seeing the full KPMG report. We dispute their claim that any increase in petroleum consumption should be attributed to SML. We demand an open forum to show that the weight of expert opinion in Ghana is against any such claim”, he added.

He explained that multiple petroleum economists were on standby to prove that no gains in consumption volume could be attributed to SML.

Mr Simons emphasised the availability of tax specialists to refute assertions of tax gains from SML's operations.

He insisted on completing the needs assessment mentioned by the President before allocating any more funds to SML.

“We also have tax specialists on standby to prove that no tax gains due to SML's work occurred. The needs assessment mentioned by the President must be concluded before SML or any other company receives a pesewa more of Ghana's money,” he said.

