Dumsor will be over by the end of next month- Samuel Ayeh-Paye

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin Apr - 24 - 2024 , 13:47

A former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano Constituency, Samuel Ayeh-Paye has assured the public that the government is working diligently to tackle the recent power outages.

Advertisement

In an interview on Tuesday, April 23 with Accra-based Joy Prime TV, Mr. Ayeh-Paye announced that the President Akufo-Addo-led government will resolve the power outages by the end of next month.

“We’ve kept the light on for the past seven years. What has been happening is just some outages that we’re working on, and we want to assure Ghanaians that by the end of next month these things we’ll not see it again,”

He added that the government was also working on adding some generation projects to the National Grid to resolve the electricity issue.

Mr. Ayeh-Paye appealed to Ghanaians to trust the government, stating that there was no need for a timetable as the situation would be resolved by next month.

“I don’t want to give a timetable because VRA hasn’t given us the timetable yet but what they have told us is that they’re done with what they’re supposed to do.”