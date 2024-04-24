Next article: Dumsor will be over by the end of next month- Samuel Ayeh-Paye

Kumasi International Airport set for June opening

Graphic Online Apr - 24 - 2024 , 14:58

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has announced that the Kumasi International Airport is set to be commissioned and operational by the end of June this year.

He highlighted that this development would significantly alleviate the challenges faced by air travelers in the northern region, who currently need to travel to Accra for international flights.

The Ghana Airport Company estimates that approximately 800,000 air passengers will utilize the new airport annually.

The airport is expected to be renamed Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport.

In an interview with JoyNews, Mr. Asiamah stated, "...Per the Ghana Airport (Company Limited), we are looking that by the end of June, we should start operationalising this terminal."

This statement from the Transport Minister aligns with previous remarks made by the Finance Minister in February. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam mentioned that the long-delayed Kumasi International Airport project is on track for completion in April this year.

Dr. Adam explained that a substantial portion of the required funds for this capital-intensive project has been disbursed by the government to the contractor, facilitating the resumption of construction work.

He assured that the outstanding payment of two million euros will be settled within a week, ensuring that funding is not a hindrance to project completion.

Visiting the airport, the Finance Minister emphasized the urgency of finishing the project, urging the contractor to expedite their efforts to meet the April 2024 deadline.

Dr. Amin Adam emphasized that the successful completion of the Kumasi International Airport project will enhance air travel services and positively impact the lives of citizens.

He reiterated his call for swift action from the contractor to ensure that the airport is ready for public use within the next two months.