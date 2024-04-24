Persons with dual citizenship can be appointed as Chief Justice, Chief Directors - Supreme Court

Apr - 24 - 2024

The Supreme Court has declared as unconstitutional, provisions of the Citizenship Act, 2000 (ACT 581) which prohibits a person with dual citizenship from becoming a Chief Justice, Commissioner, Value Added Tax Service, Director-General, Prisons Service, Chief Fire Officer, Chief Director of a Ministry or a rank of Colonel in the army, or other security services.

In a 6-1 majority decision, the court declared Section 16(2)(a) and 16(2)(h)-(l) of the Citizenship Act 2000 (Act 591)

It said the sections breached Article 289(2) of the 1992 Constitution, which states that the constitution shall not be amended or altered by an Act of Parliament.

Bright Okyere-Adjekum, a legal practitioner, filed the suit at the apex court.

