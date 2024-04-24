University of Ghana commissions electronic access control systems to boost to security

Graphic.com.gh Apr - 24 - 2024 , 18:02

In a significant move to boost security on the University of Ghana campus, access control points have been installed at the traditional halls of residence and the University of Ghana Computing Systems.

This move underscored the need to enhance the security and safety of students and staff of the University.

The electronic access control systems were installed by Persol Systems Limited, a software development and systems integration firm.

At a commissioning ceremony held at Legon Hall, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, stated the event was a significant one, as the University has been confronted with safety and security concerns. She mentioned that the implementation of the electronic access control system has been long overdue but was excited about the innovation.

She noted further, that, aside Legon Hall, similar systems have been installed in all the other traditional halls, Balme Library and the University of Ghana Computing Systems.

Prof. Amfo expressed appreciation to the team from Persol Systems Limited for their unwavering commitment and dedication to the fulfilment of the project. Her gratitude was also extended to the student body headed by the SRC for their willingness to support, by contributing towards the project. This, she intimated, falls in line with her one of her Key Strategic Objectives of ‘Creating a sense of ownership and commitment among students, faculty, staff and alumni, to promote creativity and innovation.’

She further expressed appreciation to the Electronic Access Control Implementation Committee as well as other key stakeholders for their efforts at ensuring the successful completion of the project.

Prof. Gordon A. Awandare, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Academic and Student Affairs, highlighted the need to install the electronic access control systems as one of the measures by Management to solve issues on security and safety in the University community.

Mr. Benjamin Cobblah, Chair of the Electronic Access Control Implementation Committee in his remarks noted that, “It took 24 weeks to deliver the electronic access control systems.” He gave assurance that the enrolment of the official UG Student ID card onto the system to allow easy passage will be ready and fully functional in a month’s time. He further expressed gratitude to Senior Management and the University for their support and commitment.

Business Development Manager at Persol Systems Limited, Mr. Kizito Owusu-Agyeman, expressed his excitement about the partnership with the University to find a solution to one of its key problems concerning safety.

Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo - Vice-Chancellor, University of Ghana

The ceremonial tape cutting was done by the Vice Chancellor, with support from Senior Management and representatives from the various traditional halls of residence.

Following the commissioning, an inspection and demonstration facilitated by Mr. Thomas Phillips, Director of Systems Integration, Persol Systems Limited was carried out. He affirmed that the system also caters for the physically challenged and has an anti-trap feature for safety. Another key feature he noted was the inclusion of CCTV cameras at the Porters’ Lodges for monitoring.

The SRC President, Mr. Frank Tsikata in a vote of thanks, was grateful to University management and the various teams that worked on the initiative to enhance security on campus.

Present at the commissioning were the various Hall Masters and Senior Tutors of the traditional halls of Residence, Management of the University of Ghana Enterprises Limited (UGEL) Hostels, staff and students well as representatives form Persol Systems Limited.