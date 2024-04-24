Stop cursing your own children - Eastern Regional Chief Imam urges parents, guardians

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Apr - 24 - 2024 , 18:13

The Eastern Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Yusif Amudani Sulemana, has asked parents and guardians in the region to desist from cursing and maltreating their own children.

That, he said, would negatively affect them as they grow up and would also not make them useful adults who would help to move society forward. In an interview with the Daily Graphic at his residence in Koforidua Zango last Saturday, Alhaji Sulemana stated that cursing and maltreating children had the tendency to make their future bleak.

He said it was ideal for parents and guardians to love their children and wards and at the same time give them the best care, to enable them to realise their full potential in future.

Alhaji Sulemana said it was necessary to speak good words to children and stop cursing them to avoid putting their lives in danger.

He explained that curses were so powerful that they could be compared to sharp arrows piercing into one's heart and that could ultimately affect the thinking and behaviour of a person such words had been directed to.

Curses

The Regional Chief Imam stated that curses directed at children were also like raw materials which could be used to either build or destroy a destiny of the affected child. "A common trend I have realised among parents and guardians is lack of knowledge about the power behind curses, which take the form of abusive language on their children.”

"Some parents don't have any good words for their children; rather all they say to their children are hateful words, insults and curses," Alhaji Sulemana stated. He indicated that no matter any wrong a child had committed, a parent must not utter curses on such a child because it would have negative effects in adulthood and old age.

He noted that the effect of the curses might not be seen immediately but would manifest as the child grew up, and begin to take its toll on their lives.

Abusive words

"I am saying this because I grew up in a peaceful Muslim home where my mum and dad never for one day insulted or used any abusive words or curses on me and my siblings.”

"Parents should be mindful of their words over their children.” "Instead of abusing or laying curses on your children, why not pray and bless them? Instead of insulting them and calling them good for nothing, idiot, fool, etc, call them good names of what you want your child to become," Regional Chief Imam stated.

"Your words as a father or mother is a seed you are sowing into the lives of your children.” "Be an example to your children. Don't teach them something else while your words and lifestyle is teaching another thing. Let your words speak positivity into their future and not negativity," he indicated.