Cardinal Namdini supports host communities with tricycles

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Apr - 24 - 2024 , 18:17

A Chinese large-scale gold mining firm, Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited (CNML), operating in the Talensi District in the Upper East Region has handed over six tricycles to four host communities within its operational area.

The tricycles, valued at GH¢112,600, are aimed at addressing transportation challenges of the local people, especially in the carting of farm produce from the communities to nearby market centres for sale.

The beneficiary communities are Accra Site/Digaare, Biung, Tolla and Bapella. Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited, a subsidiary of Shandong Gold, acquired a mining lease to undertake surface mining for 15 years in the district, and this is expected to generate 150 million tonnes of ore or five million ounces of gold within 15 years.

Speaking at a short presentation ceremony, the Community and Social Responsibility Manager of the company, Emmanuel Kofi Adusei, said in the absence of a means of transportation, the communities found it very difficult to transport their farm produce to the market.

Women

Mr Adusei noted that the company realised that women usually stood by the roadside for long hours looking for means of transport to convey their foodstuffs to the market, which often became frustrating.

“As a company, we thought it wise to do away with the burden on the women and residents in the communities by assisting them with the tricycles to make it easier for them to send their produce to market centres.

“We are optimistic that by providing the tricycles to the people, it will help reduce post-harvest losses and improve food security in the district and the region as a whole,” he said.

Mr Adusei indicated that it was the expectation of the company that the community members would properly manage the tricycles for their own benefit, saying, “You can decide to charge a token for services rendered to users towards raising some money for fuel and maintenance.”

He advised the beneficiary communities to put in place committees to run and manage them to stand the test of time, adding that the management committee was essential towards ensuring the proper usage of the tricycles.

Construction

For his part, the Vice-President in charge of General Administration, Public Relations and Security, Baoli Feng, said the company was determined to finish the construction of the mining site to pave the way for the pouring of its first gold in the last quarter of this year.

He called for more collaboration from the host communities and other stakeholders towards carrying out their operations. Representatives of the communities, Jeffery Asumda of Digaare and Asoore Abane Clement of Bapella, who spoke on behalf of the people, expressed gratitude to the company for the timely support rendered to the community members.

They admitted that the market was far, making it difficult to transport their farm produce, adding, “With these tricycles now available, we transport water to our farms to water the crops and transport the produce after harvesting as well.”

Writer’s email: [email protected].