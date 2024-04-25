Awake Purified Drinking Water donates GH¢150,000 to Korle-Bu Cardio Centre

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Apr - 25 - 2024 , 16:49

Kasapreko Plc, the producers of Awake Purified Drinking Water, has donated GH¢150,000 to the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital in Accra.

The gesture, which took place on Wednesday, April 24, marks the first-quarter payment for this year to the hospital.

The company used to donate GH¢75,000 every quarter of the year to the Cardiothoracic Centre. The current donation represents a 100 per cent increase in the quarterly donations of the company to the facility.

The donations are done to support Ghanaians with heart conditions at the hospital. It was done through the company's "One4Life" charity-driven project, which since its inception, has saved hundreds of children with severe heart conditions at the hospital.

The company achieves the "One4Life" project by setting aside 10 Pesewas from the purchase of every 500ml of Awake Purified Drinking Water for donation.

The increased funding support is expected to further boost the Cardiothoracic Centre's mission to provide quality care to those in need of their services.

The Brands Manager at Kasapreko Company, Madam Linda Aidoo, emphasised the brand's intention to make a greater impact, saying "We're grateful for Ghanaians' support of Awake Purified Drinking Water and our 'One4Life' initiative. By increasing our funding, we aim to make a difference in the lives of more Ghanaians, particularly children with heart conditions."

In addition, she said, "We remain committed to this partnership and encourage Ghanaians to continue patronising our products, knowing that a portion of their purchase supports this vital cause."

The Acting Executive Director of the Cardiothoracic Centre, Prof. Mark Mawutor Tettey, expressed his gratitude for the increased support.

"The cost of providing quality healthcare has risen significantly over time, and corporate Ghana's support is crucial. This generous donation from Awake will go a long way in supporting patients who cannot afford our services, as well as helping us mitigate the financial burden of maintaining and upgrading our facilities," he noted.

Renowned Ghanaian Gospel musician and Awake Purified Drinking Water brand ambassador, Diana Hamilton, shared her excitement at the brief ceremony, saying "It's a joy to see the impact of the 'One4Life' project, and we hope to do even more in the future. Thank you to Ghanaians for their continued support of Awake Purified Drinking Water, knowing that their purchases are making a difference in the lives of children with heart conditions."