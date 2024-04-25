Previous article: Dr Bawumia never said he is a driver's mate because there was a challenge - Miracles Aboagye

Ebi Bright extols NDC's running mate's abilities to challenge the status quo

Jemima Okang Addae Politics Apr - 25 - 2024 , 17:39

Deputy Spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) election 2024 campaign, Ebi Bright has underscored women's capacity to challenge the status quo, elevate others and help build a prosperous nation.

She said the selection and overwhelming acceptance of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as the running mate of the Presidential Candidate of the party, John Mahama was a testament to the NDC's believe in gender equality and commitment to inclusivity.

Ms Bright was speaking to Graphic Online after a ceremony to outdoor Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to former President John Mahama in the next elections.

Determination

She said Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was an exemplar of female determination and achievement, breaking barriers to become Ghana's first Vice Chancellor of a public University and now poised to become the nation's first female Vice President should the NDC win the December 7 election.

Ms Bright emphasised that despite the challenges women face, some possess the resilience and commitment to excel in various social sectors, paving the way for others to follow suit.

“Yes, things are difficult for women, it is always a challenge, but some woman has the guts, that fortitude, the strength and the commitment to break through all the odds to challenge various sectors of our social life and succeed and excel and be the first to do all of this”, she said.

Opportunities

Ms Bright added that the progressive stance of the NDC was advocating for equal opportunities in a new Ghana that valued people's contributions over preserving the status quo.

“For the rest of our party, I think that we have expressed to the rest of the world how progressive we are.

“This is the kind of progressiveness that can bequeathed to a new Ghana; equal opportunities not only for youth but all marginalized groups that is determined to value the output of people as opposed to maintaining the status quo”, she said.