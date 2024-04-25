Dr Bawumia never said he is a driver's mate because there was a challenge - Miracles Aboagye

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Apr - 25 - 2024 , 18:09

The Director of Communications of the Bawumia campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, says Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has never described himself as a "driver's mate" because there was a challenge.

For him, those who claim that the Vice President described himself as a driver's mate did not understand the context in which Dr Bawumia used the analogy.

The Vice President's delivering an address to outline his vision for the nation after his election as the presidential candidate of the party at UPSA used the analogy "driver's mate" to explain that when he is voted for as President, his vision for Ghana will be different from that of President Akufo-Addo, whom he serves in his government as the Vice President.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM on Thursday evening, April 25, 2024, Miracles Aboagye challenged individuals who claim that Dr Bawumia described himself as a driver's mate to prove it.

"There is nowhere in the Vice President's speech that he described himself as a driver's mate," he said, adding that Dr Bawumia only wanted to draw the differences between the work of a President and that of the Vice President.

For him, the driver and the driver's mate have clearly defined responsibilities, saying "The driver's mate doesn't take the driver's wheel and drive the vehicle to the destination when the driver is not there."

Mr Aboagye further described Dr Bawumia's use of the "driver's mate" analogy as a "simile" which people have failed to understand, saying Dr Bawumia said "I'm like a driver's mate."