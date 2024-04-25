Don’t wear party colours to celebration - Otumfuo Silver Jubilee Planning Committee advises public

The Otumfuo Silver Jubilee Planning Committee has advised the general public to desist from wearing political party colours to the series of events catalogued for the celebration of the ongoing Silver Jubilee of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The committee, chaired by the Juabenhene, Daasebre Otuo Siriboe II, said, “though we are in an election year, the Asantehene is a unifier and as such his celebration grounds should not be used by politicians to pursue their political ambitions”.

Nsuase Poku Agyeman III, Otumfuo’s Akyeamehene, and a member of the sub-committee for the anniversary, delivered an address on behalf of the committee at a hurriedly-organised press conference at the office of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs at Manhyia in Kumasi last Tuesday.

Father for all

“Asantehene has always stood for everyone. He is the father for all and all visitors who will be coming must observe that, no matter where you would be coming from, we are all here to promote no individual or party, but to celebrate the Overload of the Golden Stool”, he noted.

He said since the Asantehene kickstarted his anniversary with the launch of a book on Otumfuo Sir Agyeman Prempeh II, and continued with a grand food fair (Feast Ghana) held last Monday at Manhyia, pockets of party paraphernalia had been spotted among some celebrants, and that the committee would like to restrain such people from attending upcoming events.

The remaining programmes include the ‘Fireworks Night’ slated for today, to be followed by a Musical Concert and a grand non-denominational church service at Dwabrem tomorrow, the exact date the Asantehene ascended the throne 25 years ago.