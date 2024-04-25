Stay away from political violence - World War II veteran advises youth

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Politics Apr - 25 - 2024 , 11:10

A World War veteran, Warrant Officer 1 Joseph Ashitey Hammond (retd), has advised the youth to stay away from activities that will jeopardise the peace of the country.

Advertisement

He said the youth must resist any manipulative attempt by any political party or political actor to engage in any mayhem in the upcoming December 7 polls. "Nobody should give you any money to go and fight.

You are the future of this country, and you must prioritise the peace of this country. Nobody will call the old men to go and fight. It is the youth that will be used. Therefore, you must take note and resist these manipulative attempts," he said.

WO1 Hammond (retd) gave the advice at a media encounter held at the British Council in Accra last Saturday to brief journalists about the upcoming launch of his autobiography and the global peace initiative of the Joseph Ashitey Hammond Foundation slated for June 22, 2024.

The launch was graced by Ghana's Ambassador to France, Anna Bossman; the Ga-Dangme Council and other dignitaries.

Peace

WO1 Hammond (retd) urged political parties to prioritise peace in the 2024 election in order not to plunge the country into unrest. He said his experience of fighting in the World War II has made him embark on peace projects as there are no rewards in war.

He noted that in the absence of peace there could be no development; hence, the political parties and other stakeholders must ensure that the 2024 election is free and fair with one person emerging as the nation's leader.

Book launch

The veteran soldier is expected to launch his autobiography later on June 22 encompassing various political history of Ghana. Among such topical events chronicled in the book are the February 28 crossroads shooting in which he was a part of the soldiers, as well as developments before, during and after the World War II fought by Ghanaian soldiers.

He said varied stories of the February 28 crossroads shooting have distorted the reality. He intends to ensure that the true story is told to the next generation.