Bawumia, Pope discuss Ghana-Vatican relations

Daily Graphic Apr - 25 - 2024 , 07:58

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has met with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss issues relating to the strengthening of diplomatic relations between Ghana and the Vatican.

The cordial discussions also touched on reinforcing the positive relations between the Holy See and Ghana. The historic meeting took place at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican yesterday.

Subjects discussed

Key among the subjects discussed included the political and socio-economic landscape of Ghana, with particular focus on collaborations in the education and healthcare sectors.

The engagement between Dr Bawumia and Pope Francis further underscored the commitment of Ghana to advance its socio-economic development and foster partnerships with international stakeholders to achieve common goals.

Cooperation

As part of his itinerary, Dr Bawumia, who is on a visit to the Republic of Italy, also met with the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations at the Vatican, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, with whom he also discussed the need for strong ties between Ghana and the Vatican.

Dr Bawumia and Archbishop Gallagher further explored avenues for cooperation on various issues of mutual interest, which included the exchange of views on current international issues on security challenges facing West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea.

Vatican visit

His visit reaffirmed the commitment of Ghana to strengthen ties with the global community and also foster diplomatic relations at all levels. Among Dr Bawumia’s entourage were his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia, and other government officials.

The Vice-President left the country last Monday night and is expected back home today.