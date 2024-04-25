Next article: VIDEO: See the moment a VRA helicopter made an emergency landing on Hearts pitch

GhIE calls for urgent measures to prevent, manage floods

Daily Graphic Apr - 25 - 2024 , 06:48

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) has called on both national and local authorities to immediately put in place measures for flood prevention and management as the nation approaches the peak of its rainy season.

A statement released by the institution last Monday (April 22, 2024) said the convergence of inadequate drainage systems, incomplete urban development and the effects of climate change increased the risk of severe flooding that could lead to loss of life, property damage and widespread disruption.

“The GhIE recognises that while efforts have been made in some areas to improve infrastructure and prepare for annual rainfalls, many urban areas remain unprepared for the heightened likelihood of flooding brought on by climate variability and increasingly intense rain patterns,” it added.

Recommendations

The GhIE said that immediate steps should be taken by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDA) to repair and desilt existing drainage structures prone to overflow and blockage.

Furthermore, it urged the MMDAs to collaborate with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to implement extensive public education campaigns on flood safety and preparedness through national and local media.

“Residents should be provided with clear information on flood-prone areas, evacuation routes, the location of safe havens, emergency contacts and measures to safeguard households during heavy rains,” it added.

The statement also encouraged the government to resource NADMO for fully, among others, pre-disaster planning and active deployment during emergencies to manage evacuations, provide emergency relief and coordinate with other agencies.

“Weather forecasting data should be communicated to the public regularly in English and Ghanaian languages by the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) to ensure that it is understood by all. It should be used to warn the public in good time ahead of heavy rains to enable them to follow response strategies,” it stressed.

Call

The GhIE intimated that the proactive measures would help protect communities and ensure that cities across the country could withstand the challenges posed by severe weather conditions and urged all stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector partners and the general public to treat the situation with all seriousness.

The statement said the GhIE was committed to providing support through expert advice and engineering solutions to aid in the planning and implementing effective flood management systems and called on all engineering practitioners within the MMDAs, NADMO and all other related agencies to lead in flood management efforts.

“Together, we can mitigate the impact of flooding and safeguard the well-being of all residents in Ghana,” it added.