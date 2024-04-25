Next article: Hilhadzi village school teacher honoured for selfless service - Full Gospel Men also rewards Bagbin, Fr Campbell

VIDEO: See the moment a VRA helicopter made an emergency landing on Hearts pitch

Graphic Online Apr - 25 - 2024 , 06:46

A helicopter owned by Volta River Aviation Limited (VRAL) was forced to make an emergency landing at the Hearts Academy in Kpobiman this morning due to adverse weather conditions.

The incident occurred during heavy rain last Tuesday, prompting the pilot to seek a safe landing spot.

With guidance from air traffic control at Kotoka International Airport, the helicopter landed at the Hearts Academy to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent a potential crash landing.

The VRAL expressed gratitude to Accra Hearts of Oak for providing their modern facility as a safe ground during the emergency, preventing any loss of lives or property.

