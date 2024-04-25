Hilhadzi village school teacher honoured for selfless service - Full Gospel Men also rewards Bagbin, Fr Campbell

Justice Agbenorsi Apr - 25 - 2024 , 06:43

A female teacher who has been the only one at post since she was transferred to a school at Hlihadzi in the Afram Plains, became the centre of attention last Saturday as she was recognised and celebrated for her dedication.

Advertisement

Agnes Yeboah Agyepong who presently handles eight classrooms comprising about 140 students, was honoured alongside Rev Fr Andrew Campbell for showing public-spiritedness at the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) footprints awards in Accra.

Mrs Agyepong accepted the posting, leaving her husband in Tamale after being transferred to the village school three years ago, and has remained at post despite the harsh realities of life in the village, with lack, potable water and transportation.

She has managed the streams of classes by allotting 30 minutes to each class, ensuring that no class suffers. Her recognition was one of the highlights at the awards ceremony that honoured and celebrated institutions, volunteers and individuals for their exceptional demonstration of high integrity and public-spiritedness in society.

Awards, category

Under the national level award category, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Honourable Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and a former Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Aaron Mike Quaye, took home the Politics and Governance/Public Service awards while Rev. Fr Andrew Campbell and Agnes Yeboah Agyepong took home the Public Spiritedness award.

Additionally, the reigning GJA journalist of the year, Erasmus Asare Donkor, won the environmental sustainability category award, while Prof. Aaron Teye Asare won the agriculture and food security award.

The Church of Pentecost, the Holy Ghost Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) and the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry took home the Church and para-church community awards.

Both Regional and National Staff of the FGBMFI were also honoured at the event as well as various chapters, functional and regional directors, project coordinators, among others, at the event.

Development

The National President of FGBMFI, Ghana, Emmanuel Baba Mahama, said the award was not just to celebrate staff and army of volunteers of the Christian network, but to celebrate many good people who were quietly contributing to national development without making any noise about their contributions.

He observed that the country’s airwaves were characterised by bad mouthing, toxic language, accusations and counter accusations, among others. He added that no matter the number of times people were shamed for their negative deeds, the country would not change.

Rather, he said there was the need to identify and celebrate people who were contributing positively to society. That, he said, would generate positivity and inspire more people to contribute in their individual ways to spur development.

“Until we begin to name people and celebrate the many good people we have who have contributed to keep this country what it is today we won’t get there. “When we find people like that and begin to praise them, people will change and do things right,” he said.

The FGBMFI President said to promote the culture of positivity, his outfit, together with its members, would match through town with placards to help identify people of their good deeds.

Souls

The international president of the FGBMF, Francis Owusu, said there was an urgency for the movement of men and women of various denominations to bring in more souls before the return of Jesus.

He said there were 100 more nations to bring on board, and out of the number “25 are in Africa so we need everyone on board to support leadership to fulfil FGBMFI’s mandate in these countries, ” he charged.