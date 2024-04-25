Next article: Kofi Kinaata: We love political parties more than Ghana

Leaked video was recorded when I 'underestimated extent of my influence, potential' - Serwaa Amihere's first public reaction

Graphic Online Showbiz News Apr - 25 - 2024 , 06:21

GH One television broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has reacted publicly for the first time since an intimate video of her was widely circulated on social media.

The video depicts the well-known media personality in bed with a man now identified as Henry Fitz.

According to Serwaa Amihere, at the time she recorded the intimate video herself, five years ago, she "considerably underestimated the extent of my [Serwaa] influence, my potentials, what I would become and what I would come to represent to this society."

"Sincerely, I say sorry for the embarrassment, disappointment, and frustration which this matter has caused to my family and loved ones, to the distinguished businesses and brands I represent, and to you," stated in a press statement issued on Wednesday night [April 24. 2024] and posted on her social media handles.

When was video recorded?

There are some suggestions the video dates back to 2019, long before the man in question got married.

Other suggestions also claim Serwaa Amihere attended the man’s wedding as a guest/MC and subsequently engaged in an affair with him, a narrative that has incited considerable anger among many who have criticized and trolled Serwaa Amihere.

In the statement issued and shared across her social media account on Wednesday evening, April 24, 2024, Serwaa apologized for the embarrassment the incident has caused her family, employers, loved ones, and the businesses and brands she represents.

Serwaa claimed the video was recorded five years ago, adding, “At that time, I significantly underestimated the extent of my influence, my potential, what I would become, and what I would come to represent to this society.”

She mentioned that the video was released "after five months of threats and extortion, alongside efforts by the police to bring the extortionists to justice."

However, in a complaint to the police, she claimed she paid the said extortionists but they went ahead and broadcast the video.

Serwaa Amihere indicated that she has learned valuable lessons from this unfortunate episode.

“I have learned deeply valuable lessons for the future,” she noted.

While some members of the public have called for her suspension or dismissal by her employers, EIB Network, the company stated that it is conducting an independent investigation and will release its findings.

The company acknowledged, however, that the police are also investigating the matter and have arrested some individuals in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Serwaa has not appeared on TV recently since the incident.

See the entire statement below;

On April 2, 2024, someone posted an intimate video of me on the internet. This came almost 5 months after threats and extortion, along with efforts by the police to bring the extortionists to book.

The video (which was made 5 years ago) has severely embarrassed me, my family and my loved ones. It has also exposed my employers, and the businesses and brands I represent to embarrassment.

Additionally, the video has been a source of frustration to all who have been my support, inspiration, and encouragement throughout my journey in the media.

At the time, 5 years ago, I considerably underestimated the extent of my influence, my potentials, what I would become, and what I would come to represent to this society.

Sincerely, I say sorry for the embarrassment, disappointment, and frustration which this matter has caused to my family and loved ones, to the distinguished businesses and brands I represent, and to you.

In all, I have learnt deeply useful lessons for the future.

Thank you.

~ Serwaa Amihere

April 24, 2024, Accra.