Next article: Leaked video was recorded when I 'underestimated extent of my influence, potential' - Serwaa Amihere's first public reaction

Aklerh launches maiden "Dancehall Queen" EP

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 25 - 2024 , 07:00

Since releasing Run D’Town and Money in September last year, fast rising Reggae and dancehall artiste, Aklerh continues to work hard to remain relevant.

Advertisement

And with the second quarter of the year already in motion, Aklerh, real name, Zebulun Aklerh Ocansey, has launched her maiden Dancehall Queen EP at Backyard, East Legon on Saturday.

Songs on the E.P are title track, Dancehall Queen, Bad Mind featuring Yaw Grey and Ennwai of Dobble, and Body Good ft Yaw Grey, Odo, Bra (Gbodom) and Kingman Ting.

The EP is produced by renowned producer Cashtwo and Jeph Green.

Aklerh told Graphic Showbiz that the project will announce and expose her talent. And that goal is probably enforced on Dancehall Queen where she joins forces with Yaw Grey and Ennwai of Dobble fame.

“I do Reggae and Dancehall because that come naturally to me and allow me to express myself freely although I flow in other genres too. This EP showcases my ability to seamlessly transition from my everyday persona to my bold and expressive self in the Reggae Dancehall space,” she said.

Dazzling in a beautiful costume designed with African fabric, Aklerh performed bits of all the songs on the EP to the admiration of the audience who were wowed by the ease with which she confidently performed.

In attendance were musicians, music presenters, producers, among a host of other industry players.

Veteran Highlife musician, Amandzeba described the EP as splendid and diverse adding, “she has a unique voice she’s using very well.”

On his part, Merqury Quaye, the founder of Guinness Ghana DJs Award, was full of praise for Aklerh.

“Within this short period that she’s been around, she’s demonstrated what she’s made of, attitude, style and passion, all on point.”

The listening party which was organised by Revolution Records offered industry players the opportunity to listen to the music and interact with Aklerh on her music ambitions.

Watch Aklerh's Dancehall Queen