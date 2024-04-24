Kofi Kinaata: We love political parties more than Ghana

Apr - 24 - 2024

Popular Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has expressed genuine concerns about how Ghanaians love their political parties more than the wellbeing of the country.

He mentioned that the current situation has made it difficult for people to talk about current challenges for fear of being attacked and labeled wrongly with political parties.

In a recent interview and monitored by Graphic Showbiz, the Susuka hitmaker said many citizens cannot voice their worries over issues which are wrong in the country.

“Over the years, we have been sweet-talked to by politicians in this country but nothing happens and there is no change. For me, I’ve given up.

“Besides, the people are making things difficult so we cannot address issues because someone thinks he is for party A so whatever you’re saying goes against party A so don’t say.

“He is for party B so even if he’s dying, he will still stand for his party. People tend to love their party more than the country and therefore, everything is in a mess,” he said.

Kofi Kinaata also revealed that even though he has been approached by a number of politicians including members of Movement for Change, he has no intention of going into politics.

He also mentioned that even though he is an ambassador for “See something, Say something”, it’s difficult for him to publicly talk about “dumsor” which has plunged the country.

“My workers at home call every 15 minutes to complain about ‘dumsor’ but I can’t even talk about it,” he stated.