I will repay your abiding confidence with loyalty, devotion to duty – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Beatrice Laryea Politics Apr - 24 - 2024 , 20:23

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has pledged to be dedicated to duty when the party is elected into power in the December polls.

Speaking at her official outdooring as running mate today in Accra, she said choosing her as the NDC’s running mate was “an affirmation of your belief in the capabilities of the Ghanaian woman” promising to repay the confidence reposed in her with loyalty and devotion to duty.

“I will repay your abiding confidence with loyalty, understanding and a devotion to duty. My output, going forward, by the Grace of God, will continue to demonstrate what the world knows already, that women are also capable of high achievements; that we do so with that reservoir of strength, determination, and mental acuity that only those who are noble and far-sighted can comprehend and contend with,” she said.

Sharing insights into the current economic situation in the country, she noted that it was time to work towards a Ghana where citizens had confidence and hope and were determined to regain their independence of thought and agenda.

“It is not about returning a former president back to power, or about producing the first woman vice president, historical and exciting though they are. It is not only about bringing the National Democratic Congress to power although that is indispensable in our current circumstances.”

“It is about winning the elections for a purpose that goes beyond those enumerated above. The purpose is the opportunity to hold our country together, again; to heal Ghana; it is about the chance to pull Ghana from the precipice of destruction, of normalizing corruption, of incomprehensible greed, from deep despair. The election ahead is about hard work and abiding sacrifice. It is to embrace everyone in building a Ghana that functions, again,” she said.