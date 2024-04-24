Next article: Prof. Opoku-Agyemang: Election 2024 key for healing and renewal in Ghana, beyond partisan goals

Ghana need urgent reset and inspiring leadership – Mahama

Graphic.com.gh Politics Apr - 24 - 2024 , 20:20

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has said that the country needed a leader that prioritized integrity, truth, and accountability.

Advertisement

Speaking at the outdooring ceremony of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for the party in Accra today, April 24, the former president stated that Ghana's current challenges required a different type of leadership that is willing to take unconventional approaches.

“Ghana in its current crisis needs a leadership that will do things differently including sacrificing personal comforts to achieve a Ghana of shared prosperity for all of us and not just a few.”

According to Mr. Mahama, the next four years will be critical for Ghana's future.

He stated that the decisions and actions of the country's leadership during this period will determine whether Ghana can overcome its current challenges, noting also that there is a need for swift and decisive action.

He pointed out that every single day matters in determining Ghana's future success.

“If there was any indication of intent to think outside the box to be innovative and use our best human resources to deliver the Ghana we all want, then it is in my choice of Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as my running-mate.”

“As my running-mate and potential vice president of Ghana going into the 2024 elections, I do not doubt this as her globally acclaimed credentials attest to that. Naana Jane is a woman of unquestionable integrity and whose reputation for honesty and ethical behaviour is unparalleled.”

“Our late leader, the founder of the NDC and the 4th Republic, President Jerry John Rawlings acknowledged her integrity when he told her in 2020, there’s no doubt that it’s your integrity that has earned you the position as running mate,” he said.