Prof. Opoku-Agyemang: Election 2024 key for healing and renewal in Ghana, beyond partisan goals

Graphic Online Politics Apr - 24 - 2024 , 19:34

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), underscored the significance of the upcoming 2024 general election as a crucial opportunity to heal and rescue Ghana from imminent peril and deep despair.

She stressed that beyond the mere pursuit of political power, the 2024 election holds immense potential for national rejuvenation and transformation.

Speaking at her official unveiling at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), the former Education Minister highlighted the pivotal role of the election in revitalizing Ghana's future.

She emphasized that it goes beyond partisan interests, aiming at healing the nation and steering it away from the brink of destruction, corruption, and widespread disillusionment.

According to Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, the election symbolizes a chance to instill confidence, hope, and a renewed sense of independence among Ghanaians. She articulated the vision of a Ghana that can sustain itself, uphold the rule of law, foster shared prosperity, safeguard democracy, protect citizens from abuse, and ensure access to essential life necessities for all.

In her address, she called for a collective effort to rebuild Ghana, restore hope, and address the challenges facing the nation. Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stressed the importance of inclusivity, respect for diverse opinions, and a commitment to national progress, highlighting the NDC's historical achievements as a foundation for this transformative endeavor.