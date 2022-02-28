GHACEM, Sandvik donate to Appiatse Fund

Ghana Cement (GHACEM) and Sandvik Mining and Construction Company have donated towards the reconstruction of Appiatse community that was ravaged by an explosion this year.
GHACEM donated Cement 1,700 bags of cement worth GH 85,000 to the fund while Sandvik Mining presented a cheque for GH65,000.
Officials of the two companies made the donation to the Appiatse Support Fund committee at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in Accra today (February 28).
GHACEM
The Marketing and Public Relations Manager of GHACEM, Mr Benny Fiifi Ashun, made the company's presentation to the Chairperson of the Appiatse Support Fund, Rev Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee.
He said Ghacem Foundation, the charity wing of the company, had supported schools and hospitals across the country with bags of cement; therefore, the gesture towards the rebuilding of Appiatse was not out of place.
"We felt the need to send in this donation for the reconstruction of Appiatse because the displaced people need their livelihoods restored as soon as possible," he said.
He added that Ghacem Foundation was always ready to support any project which sought to build schools or hospitals with bags of cement.
Sandvik
On the part of Sandvik Mining and Construction Company, the Business Mine Manger of the company, Mr Daniel Korsah, presented a cheque for GH65,000
He said the donation was part of their corporate social responsibility.
Mr Korsah observed that as a responsible partner to the Ghana Chamber of Mines, they saw it as a duty to help rebuild Appiatse.
Appreciation
Rev. Dr Aryee commended the two companies for their donations and urged other institutions and individuals to contribute to the fund.
She assured members of the public that the reconstruction committee would put the donations to good use.
The stateswoman also said she was impressed with Ghana's response to the Appiatse Disaster.
"We are not there yet, so let us finish hard," she said.