First Lady donates GH¢50,000 to Appiatse Support Fund

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has donated GH¢50,000 to the Appiatse Support Fund to help with the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Appiatse community in the Western Region following last Month's destruction of the community from an explosion.
The First Lady said she has already made an earlier donation of some relief items to the victims of Appiatse and that the GH¢50,000 was a top up.
She said the incident is a huge tragedy that has troubled all Ghanaians and as a senior citizen of Ghana and a mother full of empathy for her children, it is only right that she also adds her contribution to help Appiatse.
The First Lady also encouraged all Ghanaians to do what they can to help restore the livelihoods of the people of Appiatse.
"We all have to do our bit to help restore their homes and their lives."
The Chairperson of the Fund, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee on behalf of the committee expressed gratitude to the First lady for her gesture.
She said the First Lady has proven that she is indeed a mother of the nation, adding that she knows her contribution will go beyond material things considering her soft spot for women and children.
