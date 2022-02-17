Meteo staff to embark on strike

Staff of the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) have served notice to embark on an indefinite industrial action from Friday, February 18, 2022 over poor conditions of service.
This was made known in a notice endorsed by the Divisional Union Chairman of GMet, Papa Nii Clegg and Divisional Union Secretary, Robert Cudjoe.Follow @Graphicgh
It was explained that their decision to embark on the strike followed the failure of the Minister of Communication and Digitalisation to respond to their demands for better conditions of service.
According to the workers, the minister failed to respond to a resolution presented to her on January 5, 2022.
"Notice is hereby given that staff of Ghana Meteorological Agency having presented a resolution to the Honourable Minister for Communication and Digitalisation dated 5th January 2022 without any response, do hereby resolve to embark on an indefinite strike action starting from Friday, 18 February, 2022," the statement said.