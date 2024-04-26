Next article: Guinness World Records: Ghanaian activist hugs over 1,100 trees in an hour to set record

Akra Book Party 2024 was a success

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Apr - 26 - 2024 , 17:25

Despite the heavy downpour on Tuesday, April 23, this year’s Akra Book Party came off successfully.

Advertisement

The event was a true demonstration of how the book sector has strived to remain relevant despite the numerous challenges it is faced with.

Tuesday was UNESCO World Book Day (a day to appreciate the authors who have enriched our lives with their stories and to inspire the next generation) and impressively, it was commemorated in a way so beautiful with the maiden edition of “Akra Book Party”, regardless of the difficulties brought to the organizers by the heavy downpour. The event, certainly, lived up to expectations.

As scheduled, the “Akra Book Party” commenced around 10:30 am, with a reading session in Ga with young Ga reader and scholar, Nii Otokunor, who gave a very warm start to the maiden mini book festival set at the Mamprobi Gale Community Library, before the official opening ceremony which took the form of a conversation.

The conversation dubbed “The Book Party Convo” ably moderated by the ever enterprising Citi TV’s Apiorkor, also a poet and a creative entrepreneur engaged big personalities in the creative industry in analysing the topic “Is the Book industry rightly positioned to contribute to the creative economy?”

These personalities are Carl Ampah (National Programme Officer (Culture), UNESCO), Joseph Baffuor Gyenfi (Executive Director, CopyGhana), Ahuma Bosco Ocansey (Director of Communications and Special Projects, Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA)), Amandzeba (legendary Ghanaian musician), and Obaa panyin Demay Nyamedze Onna(CEO, 360 Lifestyle Network & Books & More Show).

Very Intriguing and vital conversation it was, especially with the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Hon. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije present.

In his remark as the Special Guest of Honour for the event, Hon. Oko Vanderpưije showed appreciation and interest in the points raised in the conversation and indicated his preparedness to table them in parliament.

He further went ahead to open the event with a read aloud of some pages of the selected book of focus for the festival “The people of Idney” by the legendary Ghanaian Broadcsast journalism and author, Selma Alhassan.

The close of the opening ceremony conversation was timely as the rains had stopped and so opened the gate for the numerous scheduled outdoor sessions such as read to play (video game), read to bounce, Read along with me, inter-schools puzzle competition, the Students jenga contest among others.

Other sessions included a read with Nii Kwardey Ntreh, Poetic therapy with Mr. Akoto Danso, read with icons (Amandzeba, Daddy Bosco, Carl Ampah among others) and the Author-Artist experience with Dede Padiki (of the Guinness World Record Pent-a-thon fame). Book exhibition was by the Mamprobi Gale Community Library, Read Ghana Read consult, the Bureau of Ghana Languages and Karimbu Books & more.

In all, over 500 participants enjoyed the book experience at the event and this comprised students and adults (from the literary and creative fraternity).

The Akra Book Party was in partnership with the Osu Children’s Library Fund (Mamprobi Gale Community Library) and supported by the Zone 6 of the Ghana National Private Schools and Town and Country Books Service.