Cause of death: Mohbad’s toxicology result finally ready

Strong indication emerged that the Lagos State Government has received the toxicology test conducted to determine the cause of death of late music star Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly called, Mohbad, and submitted it to the police authorities for further action.

Recall that Mohbad died at the age of 27, on September 12, 2023, with circumstances surrounding his death sparking controversies on social media.

A former record label signee of Marlian Music owned by Naira Marley, Mohbad left the label in February 2022.

The Lagos State Police Command had, on September 18, 2023, inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the singer’s death.

His death also led to the arrest of Naira Marley and controversial Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, among others.

They were subsequently, released from police custody on bail, pending trial proper.

The singer’s body was on September 21, 2023, exhumed for autopsy.

Earlier, Lagos State counsel, Oluwaseun Akinde, said the coroner’s court sitting in the Ikorodu area of the state in November 2023 explained that the autopsy into the external body of the deceased was completed while the toxicology test had to do with the internal body.

The toxicology test was conducted in the United States of America.

A state government source who is conversant with the case and preferred anonymity said the test result was sent to the state DNA and Forensic Centre last week.

According to the source, “The toxicology test was ready and transmitted to the police last week.

“We projected 10 weeks from the outset but it came in before then. It was received by the DNA and Forensic Centre last week and has been sent to the police.”

Also, another source in the Lagos State Police Command who declined to mention the name as he was not authorized to speak to the press, confirmed the receipt of the result.

According to the source; “The toxicology report is with us. It arrived on Monday but it is medical jargon for us. We don’t understand what it is. So it has been sent to the pathologist that carried out the autopsy to analyse and interpret it.”

Meanwhile, Lagos State Attorney-General, Lawal Pedro, SAN, as well as Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, were yet to respond to messages sent to them as of press time.

Similarly, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, could not be reached for comment as of press time.

Earlier, the Director of Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, Richard Somiari, on March 20 said that the toxicology result would be ready in the next three to four weeks.

Somiari, while testifying during a coroner’s inquest into the death of the singer, said, “We expected to get the first set of autopsy results in three to four weeks and re-confirm to authenticate the cause of the death.

“We searched for multiple possibilities, to check if poison was involved in the death of Mohbad since no actual cause was mentioned,” he said.

The forensic expert assured the public of adequate security and monitoring of samples for the autopsy.

“We have a place where items are stored for the safety and security of results. There is a procedure for monitoring samples moved abroad,” he said.

