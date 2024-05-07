Prof. Dodoo launches 2 books on healthy living

Kester Aburam Korankye May - 07 - 2024 , 12:40

Two books on healthy living, authored by the Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Professor Alex Dodoo, have been launched in Accra.

Advertisement

The books, titled "Healthy Secrets SUPER" and "Healthy Secrets XTRA", are said to be game-changers in the field of health and wellness. They cover a wide range of topics, from nutrition and exercise to mental health and stress management; offering practical tips and advice for readers looking to improve their overall well-being.

Prof. Dodoo, a respected professional in the public health space, shared his insights and knowledge on how to live a healthy and fulfilling life during the event. He indicated that “it is short, specific and to the point, and would be a helpful addition to every home’s library or a perfect gift for a loved one”.

Prof. Dodoo expressed the hope that the books would serve as a handy reference for the public so that they would know the signs and symptoms of common ailments, and also know how to manage them without the need for medicines.

Public health awareness

He highlighted the importance of health communication, and encouraged scientists and journalists to collaborate to improve health communication as a measure to improve public health awareness.

He said rumours could be detrimental to public health, and there was always the need to explain health issues in simple terms to the understanding of all people. “What we say is, everyone should get a copy and read it because the truth of the secrets is opening the pages and enriching your life,” he said.

The event was attended by a diverse group of individuals, including colleagues, students, friends, family and members of the public. The atmosphere was one of camaraderie and support, with guests expressing admiration for the professor's dedication to promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Prof. Dodoo emphasised the importance of taking care of oneself and making small changes to improve one's health, and encouraged the public to prioritise self-care and make conscious choices that contribute to their overall well-being.

The launch of "Healthy Secrets SUPER" and "Healthy Secrets XTRA", according to Prof. Dodoo, marked a significant milestone in the field of health education, and a worthy follow-up to “Healthy Secrets: A Layperson's Guide to Health Issues”, which was launched in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2011.

That 326-page book contains 50 articles on health issues divided into six sections, with interesting headings such as "Sir, I have got gas”, “Of common scents and dodgy smells”, “Medicine for you @ 50”, “What are the effects of taking fake drugs?”, and “Do health professionals make mistakes?”, among others.

Other sections of the book also address medications, ailments, medicines and gender, health professionals, life class and health promotions.

Healthy living

The Board Chairman of the GSA, Prof. F.C. Mills-Robertson, said the book, which was launched by him, was full of wisdom that dealt with very important subjects on healthy living.

“You will love these books,” he said.

He said Prof. Dodoo was an expert of pharmacovigilance, and had dedicated his efforts to ensuring that all people had equal access to proper health education, especially in terms of creating awareness about pharmaceutical drugs and their side effects.

Health communication

A Public Relations expert, Peter Agbeko, who reviewed the books, said they would fly off the shelves, finding their way into the hands and hearts of individuals hungry for reliable information and practical advice.

“So, my dear friends, I urge you not to hesitate; secure your personal copies today and embark on a transformative voyage towards a healthier, happier life. “As we celebrate the launch of "Healthy Secrets SUPER" and "Healthy Secrets XTRA" today, let us reaffirm our commitment to promoting health literacy, fostering open dialogue and championing the well-being of all individuals, now and in the days to come,” he said.

Touching on the profound importance of health communication, Mr Agbeko said in a world inundated with information where myths and misconceptions abounded, effective health communication served as a beacon of clarity amid the fog.

“It empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their well-being, encourages proactive engagement with healthcare professionals and fosters a culture of wellness within communities,” he said.