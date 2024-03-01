Previous article: Creatives in govt wield no power since their positions are just ceremonial– Ola Michael

Mohbad's father urges Police to investigate late son's wife for vital information

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 01 - 2024 , 10:54

Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has called upon the police to invite his son's wife, Omowunmi Adebanjo AKA Wunmi, for questioning regarding Mohbad's untimely demise.

His response was triggered by his late son's wife, Wunmi, who took to Instagram to share her frustration about being bullied into silence despite claiming to possess vital information about Mohbad's passing. In an open letter to Wunmi, Mr. Aloba accused her of seeking public sympathy and resorting to emotional manipulation tactics.

In the statement , Mr Aloba stressed the necessity of a fresh investigation, asserting that Wunmi's cooperation could potentially unveil significant insights into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's passing.

“It has come to our attention that Omomunmi Adebanjo, the wife of the late Mohbad, has expressed her knowledge of critical information related to his death. We urge the relevant authorities to extend an invitation to Omowunmi Adebanjo to provide her testimony and insights into this tragic event. We believe that her cooperation and testimony could be instrumental in shedding light on the circumstances leading to Mohbad’s demise.

“We implore you (the Police) to prioritise this investigation and take swift action to uncover the truth behind Mohbad’s death. The Aloba family and the public deserve closure, and justice must prevail,’ he stated. "

The late singer's father also disclosed that legal proceedings has been initiated to ascertain the paternity of Mohbad's son, Liam and appealed for cooperation from Adebanjo's legal team in facilitating the DNA testing process.