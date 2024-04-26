Next article: Kenya: 3 confirmed dead, 6 missing in Makueni lorry swept by floods

King Charles to return to some public duties

Graphic.com.gh International News Apr - 26 - 2024 , 17:09

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the UK monarch will restart his public-facing duties, two months after being diagnosed with cancer.

Britain's King Charles III is to return to some public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday evening.

The UK monarch had stepped back temporarily from public engagements after being diagnosed with cancer in February.

However, he kept up his state duties, including reviewing government papers and meeting with the prime minister, despite undergoing treatment.

Credit: DW