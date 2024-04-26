Kenya: 3 confirmed dead, 6 missing in Makueni lorry swept by floods

Some 14 people have been rescued from a lorry that was swept by floods at the Muatine River at Sultan Hamud, Kilome Sub County, towards the Ngoto area in Makueni County on Friday.

The Star, a Kenyan based news portal reports that another six people have been reported missing and three have been confirmed dead so far.

A rescue mission is ongoing.

The lorry was approximately carrying 25 people.

Eyewitness say the driver added more people on the lorry making it heavy to cross the river.

In a video seen by the Star, a group of people are seen sitting on the back of the lorry as others board it to journey with them.

The group of people aboard the lorry included women, children and males.

Wailing crowds on either side of the road watched helplessly as the unfortunate tragedy unfolded and as raging waters swept the helpless joy riders downstream.

Kenya Red Cross said it deployed first responders to the scene of the accident.

“Seven individuals were rescued, and promptly taken to Sultan Hamud Sub County Hospital following the incident. Our response efforts remain ongoing,” the humanitarian agency said.