See when late actor Junior Pope will be buried

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 26 - 2024 , 21:26

The family of the late Nollywood actor, John Odonwodo, fondly known as Junior Pope, has released details of his final journey home following his tragic demise in a boat accident on the River Niger during a movie shoot.

The 43-year-old actor's funeral proceedings commenced on April 23 with a requiem mass at the Saint John-Mary Vianney Parish in Asaba, Delta State.



Another requiem mass is scheduled to be held on May 13 at the Christ the King Catholic Parish in G.R.A, Enugu, to honor the beloved actor's memory.

The somber occasion will be accompanied by heartfelt tributes and a candlelight event at the Amadeo Event Center in Enugu on May 14, providing friends, colleagues, and fans an opportunity to pay their respects and celebrate his life.



On May 16, a wake will be held at his hometown, Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, in Nsukkaa, Igboetiti LGA of Enugu State, as the community gathers to bid farewell to one of their own.



The final rites of passage will take place on May 17, following the burial mass at St. Peter’s Parish, Ukehe, as Junior Pope is laid to rest in the embrace of his ancestral land. A final thanksgiving mass is slated for Sunday, May 19, at St. Peter’s Parish Ukche Nsukkaa, Igboetiti LGA, Enugu, to express gratitude for his life and legacy.