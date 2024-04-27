22 Ghanaian Businesses, 5 individuals Honored at 2nd Ghana Business League Awards 2024

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Apr - 27 - 2024 , 08:42

The second edition of the Ghana Business League Awards (GBLA) 2024 has concluded in Accra at the prestigious Movenpick Hotel, where Ghanaian business executives have been urged to embrace technology and foster innovation in their operations.

Held under the theme "Celebrating the transformative impact of technological innovation, entrepreneurial drive, and economic growth driven by Ghanaian enterprises," the GBLA recognized 23 businesses across various sectors for their innovative contributions.



Among the distinguished companies lauded for their exceptional technological advancements were Vanguard Assurance Company Limited, Delta Paper Mill Limited (producers of Flora Tissues), Marriot Hotel – Accra, B5 Plus Limited, St. John’s Hospital & Fertility Center, and Old Mutual Ghana Limited.



Additionally, Lesfam Company Limited, a major distributor of Ghanaian-made beverages and other consumer goods, Autocheck Ghana Limited, Papaye Fast Foods Limited, Coronation Insurance Ghana Limited, and Ghana Airports Company Limited were among the recipients of prestigious awards.



Furthermore, companies such as Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited (BOST), Letap Pharmaceuticals Limited, FairAfrique Ghana Limited, Top Choco by Alpha Industries Limited, Fiaseman Rural Bank, DPS International Ghana, Oyster Agribusiness Company Limited, Sunda FM International, and Medimafo Herbal Clinic were recognized for their significant integration of technological innovations into their operations.



Notable personalities from traditional authorities and government including chief executive officer (CEO) of Fiaseman Rural Bank PLC Dr. Godfred Frank Opoku, CEO of St. John’s Hospital and Fertility Center Maame Yaa Afriyie, CEO of Medemafo Herbal Clinic Prof. Atuahene Adu Gyamfi, CEO of Lesfam Company Limited Lesley Anita Adjei Mensah, and CEO of Papaye Fast Foods Limited Divine Kwadwoa Asiedu graced the ceremony.



The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) received the top award for public sector leadership in innovation and technology for digitalizing its services, thereby eliminating the long-standing issue of middlemen, which previously hindered efficiency and revenue generation.



Additionally, Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL) was acknowledged for introducing innovative waste management solutions by training Ghanaian engineers to utilize environmentally friendly technical innovations



Event director at Maven Communications, Seth Joojo Danso Asante, emphasized the importance of recognizing businesses with high levels of innovation and technological drive to enhance overall efficiency in the country.



"We aim to distinguish leading businesses from others. These are the businesses that set themselves apart through technology and innovation. As a prerequisite for this award, we identified businesses excelling in integrating technology and innovation into their operations.



He added, "Institutions such as the DVLA have successfully introduced technological innovations into their operations, effectively addressing issues such as car theft and reducing the influence of middlemen. These are the outcomes we can achieve by encouraging the use of technology and innovation."



Sika Antobre, Assistant Manager for Research Business Development and Innovation at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, expressed satisfaction with the recognition, highlighting the positive results achieved through technological advancements.



"This recognition will motivate us to do more because, through the introduction of technology, we have significantly reduced the influence of middlemen. Also, our relocation from 37 to Haatso will not permit such middlemen to thrive. Clearly, innovation has greatly enhanced efficiency at the authority."



Elsie Nana Esi Ekuma, Assistant Technical Manager at Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited, cited lack of education and misconceptions among Ghanaians regarding waste segregation as significant challenges hindering their operations. She expressed delight at the recognition received at the Ghana Business League Awards 2024, stating, "This award signifies our impact on sanitation in Ghana. Our responsibility is to ensure a clean and safe environment for all, and this acknowledgment validates the significant work we are doing."



Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Akwasi Awua Ababio, commended Maven Communications for their commitment to awarding excellence. He emphasized that recognizing and awarding institutions for their technological innovations aligns with the government's goal of creating a digitalized economy.



He reassured foreign investors of the government's commitment to granting them citizenship status if desired, ensuring they enjoy the privileges accorded to Ghanaian citizens



"When you come to Ghana to do business and desire equal rights as Ghanaians, we offer citizenship to provide peace of mind for your business endeavors. If you wish to obtain Ghanaian citizenship, we are open to discussions."



The event also witnessed the launch of the African Best in Business Award (ABBA), aimed at honoring top African businesses across the continent. The inaugural edition of the ABBA is slated to be hosted in Accra before the end of 2024, with subsequent editions planned for South Africa, Morocco, and Nigeria.



Maven Communications, the organizers of this prestigious award, believe that recognizing top African businesses will promote intra-African trade and provide a common platform for networking. Maven Communications is renowned as one of Ghana's leading corporate event management companies, with an exemplary reputation for corporate branding and positioning.







FULL LIST OF WINNERS:







COMPANY NAME



AWARDS



1. SUNDA FM MANUFACTURING LIMITED COMPANY



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (MANUFACTURING - HOMECARE PRODUCTS)



2. AUTOCHEK GHANA



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (AUTO FINANCE)



3. ACCRA MARRIOTT HOTEL



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (HOTEL AND HOSPITALITY)



4. ST. JOHN’S HOSPITAL & FERTILITY CENTRE



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (FERTILITY HEALTH SERVICES)



5. FIASEMAN RURAL BANK PLC



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (RURAL BANKING)



6. GHANA AIRPORTS COMPANY LIMITED



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (CUSTOMER SERVICE - PUBLIC SECTOR)



7. BULK ENERGY STORAGE AND TRANSPORTATION LIMITED COMPANY



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (BULK OIL STORAGE & DISTRIBUTION)



8. FAIRAFRIC GHANA LIMITED



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (SOCIAL ENTERPRISE)



9. OYSTER AGRIBUSINESS COMPANY LIMITED



PROMISING COMPANY OF THE YEAR



10. PAPAYE FAST FOODS LIMITED



INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP AWARD (FAST FOOD CHAIN)



11. DRIVER AND VEHICLE LICENSING AUTHORITY



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (PUBLIC SECTOR)



12. DELTA PAPER MILL LIMITED



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (TISSUE PAPER MANUFACTURING)



13. DPS INTERNATIONAL GHANA



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION)



14. ALPHA INDUSTRIES LIMITED



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (CONFECTIONERY PRODUCTS MANUFACTURING)



15. VANGUARD ASSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (GENERAL INSURANCE)



16. OLD MUTUAL GHANA



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (LIFE INSURANCE)



17. SEWERAGE SYSTEMS GHANA LIMITED



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR – (LIQUID WASTE MANAGEMENT)



18. B5 PLUS GROUP



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (IRON AND STEEL MANUFACTURING)



19. MEDIMAFO HERBAL CLINIC



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (HERBAL CLINIC SERVICES)



20. LESFAM COMPANY LIMITED



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (FMCG DISTRIBUTION)



21. LETAP PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS MANUFACTURING)



22. CORONATION INSURANCE GHANA LIMITED



BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (RISK INSURANCE)











INDIVIDUAL NAMES



AWARDS



1. DR GODFRED FRANK OPOKU



(CEO FIASEMAN RURAL BANK PLC)



OUTSTANDING CEO OF THE YEAR (RURAL BANKING)



2. PROF DR ATUAHENE ADU GYAMFI



(CEO MEDIMAFO HERBAL CLINIC)



OUTSTANDING CEO OF THE YEAR (ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE)



3. DIVINE KWADWO ASIEDU



(CEO PAPAYE FAST FOODS LIMITED)



LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD



4. LESLEY ANITA ADJEI MENSAH



(CEO LESFAM COMPANY LIMITED)



ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR (FEMALE)



5. MAAME YAA AFRIYIE



(CEO ST JOHN’S HOSPITAL & FERTILITY CENTRE)



EXEMPLARY LEADER OF THE YEAR (FEMALE - HEALTHCARE)



