GH music has no “succession plan”- Jah Wisdom

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Apr - 27 - 2024 , 08:50

Kumasi based Reggae artiste, Jah Wisdom says Ghanaian music stands the chance of losing its relevance in the years ahead if there is no proper succession plan to hand over the baton to the new generation.

Advertisement

He pointed out that the last few years have “swallowed” many veteran musicians with names such as Nana Kwame Ampadu, K.K Kabobo, Nana Tuffour and George Darko coming to mind.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Jah Wisdom, who recently launched his Mama Africa album explained that the situation was quite worrying considering that these veterans were dying with their tons of music knowledge.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about the future of Ghana’s music and I wonder if the young ones are really equipped to steer affairs when the old ones are not there.

“This is a headache to me considering that some of the musicians including Gyedu Blay Ambolley have been complaining about this gap.

“For many people, it might not be a big issue but if you understand music as an identity, then I think we need to make available relevant structures to fully equip the young musicians to take over. It’s not enough to do collaborations, it goes beyond that,” he said.

On Saturday, April 6, Jah Wizdom launched his Mama Africa album at the Kumasi City Mall.

Songs on the album include I Cry Hard, Life, Politicians, Jacob, Dem Kill Bruda, Empress, Kwe Manin, Jah Rule Us All and Mama Africa.

Among a number of artistes who performed at the launch were Bobo Ranking and Bongofari.

Jah Wizdom is a renowned reggae artiste whose music has been inspiring souls for past years and he is very positive his latest album will increase his music fortunes and popularity across the country.

“I’m confident my new album will shoot my prominence on the scene. This album will rub shoulders with the best but that can only happen with the right support,” he said.

Jah Wizdom is credited with songs such as Judah Land, Wrong Interpretation and Holy Grounds.