Invest in budding talents –Music executive to investors

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Apr - 27 - 2024 , 10:01

GHANAIAN music executive and CEO of The Continent Live, Roland Ohene-Amoako, is calling on investors to consider opportunities within the music industry, specifically with a focus on platforms that nurture emerging talents.

The lack of such platforms where up and coming artistes can be groomed and equipped with industry knowledge prevents them from fully grasping the intricacies of the music industry leaving them at a disadvantage.

Speaking in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Mr Ohene-Amoako believes this gap is an untapped area ripe for investment and would present a win-win situation for both investors and the industry as a whole.

“If you look at the value chain of our music industry, one thing that you would realise we lack is a space for emerging artistes to develop, to understand how the industry works, to understand how to be an artiste and the business side of the music they do.

“I believe if investors direct resources towards that space and create a sort of incubation platform for our artistes, we would live to witness a new crop of talents who are fully baked to take up the task.

“And for investors, it is an untapped area they can explore. With the experience I have had in our industry so far, investors can make good returns on their investments while they help grow the industry as well”, he added.

He emphasised that by investing in such initiatives, investors would not only reap financial rewards but also contribute to the growth and sustainability of the music industry.

Also, Mr Ohene-Amoako called on established figures within the music industry to extend a helping hand to emerging talents, emphasising the importance of mentorship and guidance in navigating the complexities of the industry.

“I will plead with industry persons, especially our older folks who are well established to take a few steps back and help our younger artistes and hold their hands, guide them, elevate them, so that they can be a part of the industry.

“They are the ones to take over when the older ones are no longer in active service and they can only deliver and make the industry proud when they receive proper guidance,” he stated.