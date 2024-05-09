Stonebwoy, Nacee, others to headline TGMA Xperience Concert on Saturday

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 09 - 2024 , 10:00

CAPE COAST is set to experience a music extravaganza like never before as some of Ghana's most renowned artistes gear up to grace the stage for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Xperience concert.

Scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2024 at the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium, the event is poised to set the stage on fire with electrifying performances from industry heavyweights including Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Nacee, King Paluta, Amerado, Adina, among others.

The TGMA Xperience Concert is a precursor to the main awards event slated for Saturday, June 1, 2024 at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

It aims to heighten anticipation while providing music enthusiasts with an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Patrons should anticipate to be immersed in a celebration of Ghanaian music, culture and talent.

What's more, entrance to the concert is entirely free, courtesy of Telecel, offering an opportunity for fans to bask in the magic of live performances without any financial barriers to ensure that music lovers from all walks of life can come together to revel and witness their favourite artistes command the stage.

The Xperience Concert has established itself as a cornerstone of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards festivities, drawing crowds from across the nation year after year.

According to the organisers of the event, Charterhouse, the event, commemorating 25th edition of the TGMA will be a landmark celebration that will showcase the diversity and amazing talents within the Ghanaian music industry.